California Dreaming ready to open again after fire

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated an opening time for California Dreaming. The restaurant has not yet finalized an opening time.
Fear not, Columbia. You can soon get your hot bacon dressing and croissant fix again.
California Dreaming plans to have a reopening date and time finalized Monday, after a fire Sunday night caused damage to the restaurant's cooking ventilation system.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday morning, the restaurant said the fire caused minimal damage.
"Our restaurant level is unharmed thanks to the quick response from the Columbia Fire Department," the post reads. "We will update this Facebook status when we set a re-opening time today."
Investigators determined the fire started in the exhaust system leading from the stove in the kitchen, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said Monday. They are still trying to determine if the cause was electrical or cooking-related.
The ventilation system and the motor that operates it, which is located in the attic, were damaged, Jenkins said. He added that damages are estimated at "a couple hundred thousand dollars." The restaurant's interior also had some moderate smoke damage, the chief said.
Some customers and the restaurant's employees were inside when the fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday, but all made it out safely, Jenkins said.
Crews did not see any damage to the building's electrical system Sunday night, Jenkins said. A fire marshal will inspect the building and the exhaust system Monday morning to make sure the restaurant is OK to open.
The chain operates eight locations in South Carolina and Georgia and one in Alabama, according to its website.
Photojournalist Tracy Glantz contributed.
