No more plastic bags? Richland County could follow SC coastal areas with ban

Columbia-area shoppers might no longer need to answer the question "paper or plastic?" if Richland County latches onto a proposal to ban plastic bags in the county.
"I think we need to consider doing something that will be favorable toward the environment," said County Councilman Bill Malinowski, who is co-sponsoring a proposal that will be raised at Tuesday night's council meeting. "There are alternatives to that type of bag."
Richland County could become one of a few local governments in South Carolina, the others clustered along the coast, to follow a growing trend of plastic-bag bans.
Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Surfside Beach and Beaufort County are among the S.C. governments to have passed their own bans.
They have withstood recent threats by the state Legislature — pressured by the plastic-bag industry — to prohibit the local bans. The S.C. Senate this spring killed a proposal, supported by the S.C. House, that would have kept local governments from banning plastic bags.
The crackdown on plastic bags is not unique to South Carolina.
In 2014, California became the first state to prohibit single-use plastic bags at large retail stores. A number of cities and counties across the United States have followed suit, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The state of New York is considering a ban. Some states require retailers that supply plastic bags to also collect and recycle plastic bags. Some places have a special tax for the use of plastic bags.
Some entire countries have banned the bags, including Kenya and Chile, which passed a law just this month.
Plastic bags frequently litter South Carolina's rivers, beaches, forests and roads. They can harm marine animals that mistakenly eat them and they can release toxins into waterways, opponents say.
"They are so prevalent in our oceans. They get into our streams,'' said Jacqueline Buck, who heads Keep the Midlands Beautiful. "It's all ending up in these huge masses of litter, plastic and plastic bags.''
But critics of bag bans have said regulating plastic bags and other food containers at the local level could lead to higher costs for businesses, which could be passed on to consumers.
It's unclear what parameters Richland County might consider for a possible bag ban, as Tuesday night's proposal will only be the beginning of the local conversation. Some local governments' policies allow for exceptions, such as bags carrying dry-cleaning garments or newspapers or "doggie bags" from restaurants.
Richland County Council won't take action on the matter for months, probably.
But "we're planting a seed" for future action, Malinowski said.
