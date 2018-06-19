Another SC toddler has died in a swimming pool accident

For the second time this month, a South Carolina toddler has died after being found unresponsive a swimming pool.

The most recent incident happened Monday at a home in the Berea area of Greenville County, according to media reports.

A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home on Woodridge Drive just after 4 p.m., according to FOX Carolina.

The toddler was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died just after 7 p.m., WYFF reported. Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill identified the boy as Christian Tirado.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The coroner's office and Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating the boy's death, according to WSPA. An autopsy is pending.

Monday's incident was the second time this month that a South Carolina toddler died after being found unresponsive in a pool. On June 1, a 2-year-old Aiken County boy died after apparently falling into the swimming pool at his family's home in the Wagener area.

At least 163 children age 15 and younger drowned in swimming pools or spas nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2017, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which cited data from the USA Swimming Foundation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

The American Red Cross lists the following tips to keep children safe around water: