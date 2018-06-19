Local

Lexington man ID'd as Lake Murray drowning victim

By Teddy Kulmala

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Officials have identified the man whose body was pulled from the waters of Lake Murray on Monday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 47-year-old Rasheed Taylor of Libby Lane in Lexington.

Taylor was swimming with his family when he disappeared in the water around 1 p.m. Sunday, Watts said. His body was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday, not far from where he disappeared.

An autopsy indicated the casue of death was asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning, Watts said.

Divers found the body about 60 to 70 feet from the Lake Murray Marina dock Monday evening, more than 24 hours after emergency responders were called about a man who jumped into the water from a boat but never resurfaced.

The same day Taylor disappeared into the waters of Lake Murray, a father of two died in a swimming-related accident at Lake Greenwood.

Reporter Noah Feit contributed.

