Why your Columbia water and sewer bills will grow next month

Water and sewer rates will rise, but property tax rates will stay level for the upcoming year in Columbia.

City Council gave final, unanimous approval Tuesday to the 2018-19 budget, which takes effect July 1.

The $346.9 million city budget includes a nearly 10 percent water and sewer rate increase, which will result in a $5 monthly increase on the average in-city resident's bill. Businesses and out-of-city customers pay even more.

The rate increase is effective July 1.

Those higher bills will go toward paying for some $750 million in ongoing, federally mandated improvements to the water and sewer systems. The city will spend $120 million on water and sewer projects in the coming year, including installing new water meters.

Despite the passage of the budget, the hot-button issue of city employee and retiree health care benefits — which has some first responders threatening to look for jobs elsewhere — remains partly unresolved, as council has not yet decided what changes it will make to defray the ever-rising costs of health insurance.

Insurance premium costs are certain to rise for employees and retirees. Council members are still considering options that include possible plan design changes, extra charges to cover spouses who have other coverage opportunities and possible changes to retirees' benefits.

The council has said it plans to continue to discuss health insurance plans in the coming weeks.



