Here's what's coming next to Columbia's BullStreet

Columbia's sprawling BullStreet development surrounding the Fireflies baseball stadium has a new tenant: the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

CCCF will move into the First Base Building, which adjoins the ballpark, this fall. The nonprofit will join Ogletree Deakins law firm, global tech company Capgemini and Founders Credit Union as tenants.

The First Base Building is the largest private office building added to downtown Columbia since 2009.

"The brand new infrastructure at BullStreet, with gigabit fiber throughout, makes it easy for businesses to locate here, and we are so proud to welcome Central Carolina Community Foundation to the BullStreet District," said Robert Hughes, president of Greenville-based Hughes Development Corp., which is overseeing the build-out of BullStreet.

The long-awaited BullStreet development, the former site of the state mental hospital campus, is slowly filling in its 181-acre footprint.

Construction is underway now on 28 townhouses, a senior-living community, a church and a public park.

Bone-In Barbeque is the most recent business to open at BullStreet, taking over the hospital's former morgue in the Ensor building beside the ballpark. It added a new lunch menu just this week.

The SOCO co-working community opened in the Bakery building almost two years ago.

CCCF will share the fourth floor of the First Base Building with Ogletree Deakins, leaving a small office suite still available for leasing on that floor.

The foundation is known for connecting charitable donors with local organizations in need of funding. It promotes the annual Midlands Gives philanthropy campaign, and it recently awarded $400,000 in college scholarships to Midlands students.