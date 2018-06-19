New pedestrian bridge to link Three Rivers Greenway to Saluda River island

The first section of a pedestrian bridge was installed Tuesday afternoon at the confluence of the Saluda, Broad and Congaree rivers near Riverbanks Zoo.
The bridge will link the 4-acre Boyd Island to the Saluda Riverwalk, a 3-mile extension of the Three Rivers Greenway, east of the zoo.
The final section is expected to be installed on Wednesday.
After the bridge is installed, ADA-capable pathways, lights, boardwalk and overlooks will be added, said Mike Dawson, executive director of the River Alliance.
“The River Alliance has been involved in providing public access to the water since 1995, so we’ve been wandering around these islands and looking at how to get there ever since,” Dawson said.
The bridge is being funded by the Darnell W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation.
