1 killed in crash blocking southbound lanes on I-77

One person was killed in a crash that is blocking all southbound lanes on Interstate 77 this morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on I-77 South near the Blythewood Road exit, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed one person was killed in the collision. He told WIS-TV that there was one fatality. The victim's identity will be released after the next of kin is notified.
Additional details about the collision are not yet available. All southbound lanes are blocked near the crash scene.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to Exit 27 and an alternate route, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Motorists should expect delays.
