Columbia joins SC cities in day of protest against immigrant family separation policy

In response to the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy, which has resulted in the separation of migrant children from their families at the border, an international day of protest has been planned.
The June 30 protests — which are scheduled anywhere from Andalusia, Alabama to Copenhagen — will be hitting South Carolina streets in Charleston, Columbia, Darlington and Myrtle Beach.
Columbia protesters in the "Families Belong Together National Day of Action" will meet at the South Carolina Statehouse at a time that will be determined once organizers secure the required permits, according to the event's Facebook page.
The protest is being hosted by Indivisible Midlands, a group aimed at increasing voter participation and connecting with members of Congress, according to their website.
Organizer's aim is to get the attention of elected officials and members of the Trump administration, according to the Facebook page.
"This new family separation policy is consistent with Trump’s immigration strategy, which is founded on tearing families apart and instilling fear in immigrant communities," the event's Facebook reads. "It’s only been in place for a little over a month, but the damage is already clear."
In May, the Trump administration began enforcing a zero-tolerance policy, which pushes for criminal prosecution for all adults crossing the southern border illegally. A consequence of that policy is that children are separated from parents as they await a trial.
"This is more than bad: it’s appalling," the Facebook page reads.
The Charleston protest will be the same day in Marion Square, the Darlington protest will be in front of the court house and the Myrtle Beach protest will be in Valor Memorial Park.
