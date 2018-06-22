Coroner: Woman found dead after house fire died days earlier from a medical condition

A woman whose body was found in her burnt-out house on Monday night died of causes related to a medical condition at least two days earlier, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Watts says Francena Willingham's death was not related to the fire but was caused by a heart condition.
On Monday, Columbia Fire Department personnel responded to a fire at Willingham's home, 3417 Carver St. in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood off West Beltline Boulevard.
The Columbia Police Department initially labeled the fire as "suspicious" but noted that foul play was not suspected in Willingham's death. Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins on Friday says the fire has not been labeled suspicious but is under investigation.
Three other fires in April and May in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood are being treated as suspicious and related. The fire department has not determined whether the fire at Willingham's home is related to the other three, Jenkins said.
