Possible drowning at Lake Murray investigated after man goes missing

Local emergency officials are responding to the report of a possible drowning Saturday at Lake Murray.
A call came in to the Richland County Sheriff's Department around 6:15 p.m. Saturday of an adult male who jumped off a pontoon boat to cool off in the lake and did not resurface, according to a police spokesperson.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are among the responding agencies.
The exact location of the disappearance was believed to be near Johnson Marina and the U.S. Coast Guard Station that's located on the lake.
The search comes less than a week after a Lexington man drowned in Lake Murray while swimming with his family.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments