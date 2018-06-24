Body recovered where swimmer went missing in Lake Murray

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming in Lake Murray on Saturday.
The body was recovered around 11 a.m. Sunday near Susie Ebert Island, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner's Office. McCullough said the victim is a 65-year-old man, who was found in about 45 feet of water.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday about a man who jumped into the water from a pontoon boat but did not resurface.
Dive teams with the sheriff's department and the Department of Natural Resources searched for the man until it got dark and resumed the search Sunday morning.
This death comes less than a week after a Lexington man drowned while swimming with his family in Lake Murray on Father's Day.
