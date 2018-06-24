Motorcycle driver killed in Midlands crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday crash in Sumter County, according to troopers.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Pinewood Road at Cains Mill Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Hyundai traveling south on Pinewood stopped at the stop sign at Cains Mill but pulled into the intersection, Collins said. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Pinewood crashed into the car, killing the motorcycle driver.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, Collins said. The identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, Collins said.
