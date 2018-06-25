Columbia restaurant closes to investigate owner's alleged racist comments

A popular Main Street restaurant in Columbia has closed while the business investigates racist comments allegedly made by one of its owners.
Main Street Public House said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that it will close Monday and Tuesday to investigate "serious allegations" against one of its owners, Jimmy Latulipe, who has been "placed on an indefinite leave of absence from our restaurant without pay." The restaurant and bar will reopen Wednesday.
Latulipe was accused by Charleston musician Don Merckle of using racial slurs while talking with Merckle at another Columbia restaurant recently, Merckle recalled in a Facebook post published Friday night, which had been shared nearly 1,500 times Monday morning. Merckle, who manages Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths, said in the post that he had communicated with Latulipe via text previously but met him for the first time that night, and that they began discussing bookings.
"Jimmy then began to tell us about the new plans he had for Main Street and also informed me that he owned King Street Public House in Charleston," Merckle wrote. "It was at this point that Jimmy let me know that I shouldn’t worry about playing there because he is going to keep the 'n--s' out of his place."
The word that Merckle quoted Latulipe as using is a shortened form of a racial slur for African-Americans.
Merckle said the drummer for his band was with him at the time and called out Latulipe for his language.
"Jimmy, sensing his error, immediately tried to back pedal," Merckle wrote. "He apologized then added '…but you know what I mean.' "
Merckle said in the post that he reminded Latulipe that a member of his band is black. He wrote that a friend of Merckle's came to smooth things over, and quoted the friend as saying, "You guys have it all wrong. Jimmy's cool with n----s, he just wants n-----s out of his place. You know, with a hard R."
The friend of Latulipe's, whom Merckle identified as a bartender at the restaurant, said Latulipe "was a really good guy and was drunk and made a mistake," according to the post.
"Being drunk doesn't make you racist," Merckle said in the post. "Being racist makes you racist. Being drunk just removes your filter."
When asked by the Free Times why he waited two weeks to share his story, Merckle said it took time to process.
"I honestly felt like I was doing something wrong,” Merckel told the newspaper. “Why would he think that I was OK with this? And that I was part of the club? So it just took me a while trying to process it, trying to think about it, what was I doing? Or was I doing anything?"
Attempts by The State to reach Latulipe have been unsuccessful. The phone at Main Street Public House was not answered Monday morning, and an answering machine says the voicemail is full.
Attempts to reach general manager John Stubing also were unsuccessful early Monday.
Main Street Public House first posted about the allegations Saturday morning.
"We, the staff at Main Street Public House, are dismayed to learn of an incident recently brought to our attention involving one of our 'part' owners and are currently looking into the matter," the post reads.
In a second post Sunday night, the business announced Latulipe's leave of absence.
"Everyone at Main Street Public House was shocked by the recent accusations against one of our owners," reads the post, which goes on to announce the closure. "In the meantime, we would please ask for the privacy of our staff, none of whom were involved, to be respected. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our guests."
Main Street Public House opened in 2016 as the sister restaurant to Charleston's King Street Public House and features live bands on weekends.
The Charleston Activist Network on Sunday urged a boycott of both restaurants.
