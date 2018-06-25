More storms possible Monday after trees fall on multiple Columbia homes overnight

Weekend storms across the Columbia area brought down trees that damaged several houses, and more severe storms could be on the way Monday.
Eastern Columbia near Forest Acres was particularly hard hit by Sunday night's storm, said Al Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
More damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail and localized flooding are possible Monday afternoon and night, NWS predicts.
At least four homes in the Trenholm Road corridor were damaged by fallen trees Sunday night. Toppled trees normally indicate wind gusts of at least 50 mph, Moore said. There have been no reports of tornadoes, however, Moore said.
Monday morning, Warren Irvin surveyed the damage done overnight in his neighborhood, tucked behind Forest Acres' Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Piles of leafy limbs lined the heavily shaded streets, which were fairly covered by pine debris.
Just up the street from Irvin's home, a large oak tree lay across the road and on top of a nearly 60-year-old house near the intersection of Berkeley Road and Sunbury Lane.
Irvin said he remembered hearing a loud banging noise sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. the night before, in the midst of about 20 minutes of "pretty violent" storm.
There are chances of evening storms throughout the coming week.
Comments