SC man identified as Lake Murray drowning victim

After a man went missing after jumping off a pontoon boat on Lake Murray Saturday, officials have identified him.
Henry Alexander Bass, 64, of Cordova, drowned after disappearing in the water near the Coast Guard Station in Chapin, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Richland County Sheriff's Department deputies were called at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after Bass jumped off the boat to cool off and didn't resurface.
Deputies and officials from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources searched the area near Johnson Marina on Saturday.
On Sunday, crews found a body at about 11 a.m. near Susie Ebert Island. The 64-year-old man was found in about 45 feet of water.
At the time, it wasn't clear if the body belonged to the man who went missing Saturday. Watts confirmed in his statement Bass was the man found by search and rescue crews.
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.
