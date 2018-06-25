Columbia church receives special recognition from Vatican

A 111-year-old Columbia church was given a special honor by the Vatican, the Bishop of Charleston and the church's pastor announced Sunday.
Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church was granted the title of "Minor Basilica," making it the first in the state and the 85th in the U.S., according to a statement from the church.
“We are honored to now have a minor basilica in South Carolina," Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said in the statement. "We hold this parish in high esteem because of its spiritual and historical significance to the Diocese of Charleston."
The new title comes with some privileges, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Minor Basilicas may display the papal symbol on their banners and the person in charge of the church may wear special religious garb.
Saint Peter's Pastor Cary S. Linsky hopes the churches status will help grow the religion in the area.
"We are humbled the Holy See has honored Saint Peter's with the designation of Minor Basilica. This action acknowledges the parish's historic beauty, devoutly celebrated liturgies and growing vitality," Linsky said in the statement. "I hope we will be a place of pilgrimage that inspires the Christian faithful for years to come,”
The title also signifies historical value, religious significance or architectural and artistic worth, according to the statement.
Saint Peter's church can trace its origins to 1821, when a friar was sent to preach to workers on the Columbia canal, according to the statement. The original parish was built in 1824, and was later replaced in 1907 by the neo-Gothic church that now sits on Assembly Street.
