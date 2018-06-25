Young boy who dances like Michael Jackson brought to tears by SC police officer's gift

A 12-year-old South Carolina boy became a viral star when a Greenville police officer shared a video of the youngster dancing like Michael Jackson.

Now Officer Kawain Harrison has shared something with Javon. And it brought tears of joy.

Harrison and his wife, Lindsay, made good on a promise to help his routine that mimics the King of Pop by adding to Javon's wardrobe. They bought Javon a hat, sunglasses, glitter socks, glove and a red leather jacket like the one Jackson made iconic in the "Thriller" video.

Javon can be seen in a new video opening a box with all of the clothes, stopping when he gets to the jacket.

In the video, Javon holds the jacket close to his chest, and the youngster tries to fight back tears. Then Harrison swoops into the video frame and embraces Javon with a hug.

Harrison met Javon when he was talking to the boy's grandfather while responding to a June 16 call. He saw the boy practicing his dance moves in front of a bathroom mirror.

"He drew me to him," Harrison previously told The State. "I'm just taken with him; there's something about this kid."

After taking care of his official duties, Harrison introduced himself to the youngster and proceeded to take a video of him nailing Michael Jackson's dance moves.

Harrison and the Greenville Police Department shared the video of Javon dancing to Jackson's hit "Billie Jean," which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times on Facebook.

Harrison said Javon told him he has listened to Michael Jackson since he was 3 years old. That's about when the King of Pop died.

It was after watching a Jackson video on YouTube that Javon was officially hooked. "Man, I just love him. I knew that is what I wanted to do," Harrison said Javon told him.

"He's all about it," Harrison said, later adding that Javon has danced to many of Jackson's songs, including "Thriller." "He has the same moves as Michael Jackson, step for step. This kid is on point. ... He's a star."

The glove that Harrison got for Javon replaces the one he had been using. The old one is his grandfather's glove that he wears when he serves as an usher at church on Sundays.