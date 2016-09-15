Fear of more rules, desire for longer waiting period dominate gun forum

The widow of the state senator who was gunned down along with eight of his parishioners at a Charleston church last year was the first of about 50 speakers who shared their views Thursday on whether legislators should tighten the state’s law governing background checks.
Jennifer Pinckney, widow of fallen Sen. Clementa Pinckney, said expanding the background check law from the current three-day waiting period to 28 days is reasonable.
“We know that the man who killed my husband should have not been able to buy the gun that was used to kill him,” Pinckney said. “It was human error that permitted that purchase that happened. But it was a law that limited the amount of time for record review that allowed an oversight to become a fatality.”
She was referring to a drug charge faced by the alleged gunman, Dylann Roof of Columbia, that did not turn up in an FBI check because a local clerk entered the information improperly. Roof was allowed to buy the gun after three days when the FBI did not object.
Pinckney also advocated, however, for striking a balance in legislation that does not infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens.
“Don’t fall victim to a call to curtail law-abiding Americans’ constitutional rights to keep and bear arms,” Pinckney said.
She was one of a handful of speakers who traveled from throughout the state to speak during the first of four gun law reform hearings being held statewide through the end of October. More than 300 attended Thursday’s meeting, but only about 50 were able to speak.
A few shouted and expressed frustration with the lack of time.
Many who spoke against any changes of the law quoted parts of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and fervently defended it. Among them was Kevin Dunlap, an Oconee resident who stressed he took an oath to defend the constitution when he joined the U.S. Air Force.
“I need the right to defend myself and my family,” Dunlap said. “I don’t need to be infringed upon.”
The hearings are part of a compromise Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat, and Sen. Larry Martin, a Pickens Republican, struck in the final hours of the 2016 Legislative session. Frustrated with the lack of hearings on his bills aimed at closing the so-called “Charleston Loophole,” Kimpson held up progress in the Senate until an agreement to hold the meetings was reached.
Kimpson said he respected the “passionate pleas” he heard from gun-rights advocates Thursday, but said they swayed him little. He said many of the speakers missed the mark, for his legislation will not take guns away from their owners.
“I want to bring reasonable reform to South Carolina,” Kimpson said. “I think if we’re going to close the loophole, we’ve got to not just expand the number of days of the waiting period, but we also have to make sure background checks apply to all sales.”
Kimpson was also the focus of many gun-rights proponents, who, at times, finger-wagged their frustration in his direction. He was visibly frustrated when he could not engage in a debate with speakers, because the chairman of the panel, Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, said doing so would result in them running out of time.
Also among those who were frustrated was Lexington County resident Alex Redden, who said he worried about the slippery slope legislation could have. Redden, who drove to Greenville to speak, said he also plans to attend the hearing in Columbia on Oct. 27, but wanted to attend as many as possible to be informed.
Redden said he found himself yielding a bit in his stance. He said after Thursday, he finds a seven-day waiting period reasonable.
“Given a two-day weekend, yeah, I can take seven,” Redden said. “As long as the computer systems allow a pass to those who are no danger, I think that’s perfectly fine.”
Most speakers who spoke in favor of gun rights often expressed sympathy for Pinckney and the families of those killed at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. The hearings will wrap up just before Roof’s trial in November.
The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Charleston.
Comments