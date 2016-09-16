Motorcyclist arrested for going 103 mph on bridge during rush hour, officials said

Deputies arrested a man driving almost 60 mph over the speed limit on a bridge during rush hour, officials reported.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a traffic unit deputy was patrolling the area near the Wateree River bridge on U.S. 1 in between Lugoff and Camden when he observed two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed over the bridge toward Lugoff, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
A radar determined the first motorcycle was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph area. Shortly after, the second motorcycle passed the first motorcycle and was clocked on the radar traveling 103 mph.
The deputy activated his blue lights and pursued the second motorcycle, which pulled over immediately.
When the deputy asked why he was traveling so fast, Kirkland Wright, 20, replied he was just going to work, the release stated.
“It goes without saying that driving 103 mph in a 45 mph zone during rush hour is extremely irresponsible,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Kirkland Wright’s actions endangered lots of innocent people, as well as himself.”
Wright of Northesat Miles Road in Blythewood was arrested at the scene and charged with speeding 26+ mph over the posted limit.
He was transported to Kershaw County Detention Center, where he posted bond.
