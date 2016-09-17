Crime & Courts

September 17, 2016 9:10 AM

Man pulled gun, assaulted victim at Eastover bar, deputies say

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A man is in jail Saturday after a verbal fight turned physical at an Eastover bar Friday night, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Cortez Tucker after they say he pulled out a handgun and assaulted a victim at the Diamond Bar in the 11000 block of Garners Ferry Road. The victim was injured in the upper body, deputies say.

Cortez did not shoot the victim, deputies say.

Cortez is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and with unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Saturday morning.

