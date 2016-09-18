Deputies investigate after man finds ex-girlfriend dead near Two Notch

Richland County deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a residence not far from Two Notch Road.
A man arrived at the residence, located at 116 Walking Horse Way, and found his ex-girlfriend unresponsive, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said. The man called law enforcement, and deputies responded at about 8 a.m.
EMS and the Richland County Coroner’s Office also responded.
“We’re investigating to determine exactly what happened,” Wilson said. “We’ll also await the coroner’s autopsy report as well.”
