September 18, 2016 12:53 PM

Deputies investigate after man finds ex-girlfriend dead near Two Notch

By Glen Luke Flanagan

gflanagan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a residence not far from Two Notch Road.

A man arrived at the residence, located at 116 Walking Horse Way, and found his ex-girlfriend unresponsive, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said. The man called law enforcement, and deputies responded at about 8 a.m.

EMS and the Richland County Coroner’s Office also responded.

“We’re investigating to determine exactly what happened,” Wilson said. “We’ll also await the coroner’s autopsy report as well.”

