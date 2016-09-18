Columbia area accused home invader, rapist up for trial this week

A man facing charges in two Columbia area home invasions, a kidnapping, two burglaries, weapons violations and two criminal sexual assaults is set to stand trial this week at the Richland County courthouse.
The trial of Nathan Martinez, 37, could begin as early as Monday, but a jury may not be seated until Tuesday. The exact number and nature of the charges against Martinez that will be the subject of this week’s trial has not been released by 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office.
The two home invasions took place in March 2014, and evidence against Martinez includes witness identifications and stolen rings he allegedly pawned afterward, according to court records.
Allegations in warrants against Martinez include:
▪ An incident at a Forest Acres housing complex in which a man armed with a pistol burglarized an apartment and sexually assaulted a woman inside the apartment. Two small children were inside the apartment at the time getting ready for school, and the intruder locked them in a bathroom while the assault took place.
▪ An incident at a Columbia house off Leesburg Road in which a man broke into a house, woke a sleeping woman, threatened her with a knife, tied her up and forced her into a car. The man drove the woman to Lower Richland, where he raped her twice.
Martinez has been held without bond at the county’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since his arrest in April 2014.
Martinez’s lawyer, Aimee Zmroczek, had no comment last week when asked about the case. Zmroczek is the latest of at least five lawyers Martinez has had, and his trial has been delayed at least several times, according to court records.
Court records also say that Martinez claims he has “micro-chip implants” in his head.
“Defendant believes the removal of these masses will aid his case, and will eliminate his adverse mental health problems,” according to a defense filing earlier this year.
