Campobello-Gramling football team adds stripes to helmets to honor Staff Sgt. Charles Judge Jr.

The Campobello-Gramling Wildcats are wearing a sticker on their helmets this season to honor the life of a Landrum High School alum who was killed in a shooting.
The sticker, of sergeant first class stripes, is in memory of Staff Sgt. Charles Allen Judge Jr., according to a statement from Spartanburg School District 1.
Judge, 40, and his friend, Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Michael Prins, 29, were fatally shot when they tried to intercede at a standoff at the Frayed Knot Bar & Grill in Chapin in July.
Sam Cole, athletic director and head coach of the Campobello-Gramling football team, said he and another teacher decided to commemorate Judge’s life after hearing about the incident.
Cole and his players never met Judge, but they know his mother, who is a teacher at the school, and wanted to honor her and pay tribute to her son. Cole said he talked to the players about Judge, his military career and his death. After hearing about Judge, the players were proud to wear the sticker, Cole said.
“We introduced him and what his life was about, and they were really impressed with his service,” Cole said. “They really embraced that. It means a lot to the players, and they’re proud to have it on the back of their helmet.”
