Man fought off home invader Sunday night, Richland deputies say

After deputies say a man broke into a Richland County home Sunday, a victim at the home fought back – and investigators caught the suspect, injured in the incident, later that evening.
Rion Harvin, 20, forced entry into a home in the 400 block of Saddletrail Road and pointed a handgun at two occupants – a man and a woman – sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said. Deputies responded to the residence just after 7 p.m.
The male victim was able to subdue the suspect, injuring him, Wilson said. The sheriff’s spokesman described the incident as a “physical altercation with weapons.”
Harvin fled the home, and deputies found him a short distance away, Wilson said. He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland for injuries sustained in the incident. He will be charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of pointing and presenting when released from the hospital.
