Son stabbed home invader to protect mother, Richland deputies say

After deputies say a man broke into a Richland County home Sunday, a victim at the home fought back – stabbing the suspect multiple times.
Rion Harvin, 20, forced entry through the front door of a home in the 400 block of Saddletrail Road and pointed a handgun at two occupants – an adult son and a mother – sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
Harvin entered with the intent of robbing the family, Wilson said – and started making demands while pointing the gun.
Deputies responded to the residence just after 7 p.m. They found Harvin in the 200 block of the same street, with injuries sustained in the incident.
“The son ... was able to jump on the suspect, and then he used a knife (and) stabbed the suspect multiple times,” Wilson said. “The son, basically, was protecting his life, his mom’s life, and of course the property.”
Harvin fled the home at that point, Wilson said. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland. He will be charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of pointing and presenting when released from the hospital.
The son does not face charges in the stabbing because he acted in self-defense, Wilson said.
