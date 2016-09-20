Clemson campus police: Sexual assault didn’t occur

An abduction and sexual assault reported to the Clemson University Police Department did not occur, Police Chief Eric Hendricks said Monday.
A student told her friends that an unknown man forced her into an SUV Sept. 10 near Sikes Hall and sexually assaulted her at an unknown location, Hendricks said. One of the friends reported the student’s account to police and the university sent a safe alert in the early hours of Sept. 11.
Campus police later spoke with the victim. During the investigation, police reviewed campus and city video and spoke to witnesses. Authorities determined the timeline of events did not match up, Hendricks said.
When police spoke with the victim about inconsistencies in the story, she admitted that the incident didn’t happen.
“Our investigation revealed that this incident did not occur as reported, so we felt it was important to share that information with the campus community in order to alleviate any fear and anxiety the report may have caused,” Hendricks said. “Ultimately, we are thankful that no one was harmed in this incident.”
The State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation. The Solicitor’s Office is reviewing the incident, Hendricks said.
Police urged members of the campus community to remain vigilant about the safety of themselves and others. Hendricks encouraged the community to continue to report instances of sexual misconduct to authorities.
“We will investigate it, and we will do everything in our power to assist that victim in seeking justice,” Hendricks said.
Police also encouraged students to use Tiger Transit for transportation and also download the Rave Guardian app.
