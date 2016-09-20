Have you seen this man? Inmate escapes from SC prison

Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a South Carolina prison Tuesday morning.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reported Blake Rochester, 25, escaped from Livesay Correctional Institution at 8:26 a.m.
The facility is a minimum level security prison in Spartanburg.
SCDOC reported an investigation and apprehension efforts are in effect.
Rochester was sentenced to four years, 10 months and six days in prison after breaking into a motor vehicle in Cherokee.
He was described as a white male with fair sking about 5-feet 8-inches tall and about 165 pounds.
He also has tattoos on the left side of his neck, both arms and his right leg.
Anyone with information about Rochester’s whereabouts can call SCDOC at (877) 349-2130 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Calls after 5 p.m. can be made at (803) 896-2258, to SLED at (803)737-9000 or local law enforcement.
Comments