Money for sexual predators facility approved

A request to renovate and build housing for the state’s sexually violent predators received approval Tuesday.
The State Fiscal Accountability Authority approved the Department of Mental Health’s request to borrow up to $45 million in bonds to cover the cost of constructing two new buildings and renovating three existing ones to house predators who have been committed to the state’s custody.
The agency has been in dire need of extra space for quite some time. In 2007, it was forced to install bunk beds to make up for lack of space. But the Department of Mental Health is on track to have no more space by early 2017.
Predators who are committed to the Department of Mental Health by a judge or a jury civilly include child abusers and serial rapists. They all have served their time but are deemed too “mentally abnormal” and “extremely dangerous” to be released. At these facilities, predators receive sex offender treatment.
As of September, the Department of Mental Health was treating 184 predators. The new facilities would allow the state to treat as many as 500 residents.
