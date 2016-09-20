Crime & Courts

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near USC

A vehicle struck a pedestrian on the corner of Assembly and College streets on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. The driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

