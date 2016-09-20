Crime & Courts

September 20, 2016 5:18 PM

Lexington woman attacked, house and car burned, boyfriend charged

By Rachael Myers Lowe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Lexington man faces several charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend on Monday, destroying her car and nearly burning down her home, Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim’s nephew told deputies that he saw Jeremiah Luke Humphries, 36, hit his aunt over the head with a large rock at the victim’s home on the 300 block of Porth Circle near Lake Murray. Humphries allegedly choked the victim, hit her on the head with a large rock and “ slammed her to the ground,” the arrest warranted stated.

After the attack, Humphries allegedly set the woman’s car, a 2007 Toyota FJ cruiser, on fire. The fire spread from the car, which was parked in front of the garage, to the house and did an estimated $400,000 damage to the home, the arrest warrant stated.

Humphries was taken into custody Monday night and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of arson 3rd degree.

Humphries was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday evening.

