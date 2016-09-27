Crime & Courts

September 27, 2016 10:49 AM

Deputies hunt for man accused of making off with entertainment system

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies are searching for a man who they say made off with a flat screen TV and a sound system.

The incident happened Sept. 5 at HH Gregg on Forum Drive in the Village at Sandhill area, the sheriff’s department announced Tuesday.

Arthur Garrett, 41, walked into the business, stole merchandise worth $1500 and fled, officials said.

Garrett was caught on video surveillance, officials said, which helped the sheriff’s department determine his identity.

Investigators are now asking the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

