Roof federal death penalty jury screening going fast in Charleston

Getting an initial pool of 700 qualified potential jurors to sit on the Dylann Roof death penalty trial is going faster than expected and will likely be finished Wednesday.
U.S. Judge Richard Gergel told the court Tuesday morning the 700 potential jurors will likely be chosen by end of court Wednesday, or sooner. Of that number, 12 will eventually be selected as jurors, along with six alternates.
Jurors who are being excluded at this phase of jury screening are those who cannot serve for reasons such as health, child care duties or essential work duties. The trial, including the death penalty phase if needed, may last three or four weeks, or more. It will likely not begin until late November or even December.
Roof, 22, a self-proclaimed white supremacist from Columbia, is charged with federal hate crimes in connection with the June 2015 killings of nine African-Americans at the “Mother” Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Evidence in the case indicates that Roof, who was arrested the next day in North Carolina, was hoping to ignite a race war.
The courtroom has only 80 seats and Judge Richard Gergel has allowed one pool reporter in the courtroom to provide coverage.
Here is this morning’s pool report, from The Charleston Post and Courier:
Roof wore striped jail garb again this morning. He looked down most of the time, his dirty blond hair covering the tips of his ears. He poured water into cups for himself and his attorneys, then rocked slightly in his chair as he analyzed a list of prospective jurors.
As the potential jurors filed in, he glanced up once at the people who sat in the wooden pew closest to him.
Roof stood and turned toward Gergel as the judge walked in. His elbows poked through holes of the long-sleeve T-shirt that he wore under his jail overalls.
Of more than 80 prospective jurors summoned to be there in Tuesday's first session, four were absent. About 78 percent of the group that showed up was made up of white people.
One of the pool members, a middle-age black man, clutched a leather-bound Bible as he listened to Gergel warn the group not to do independent research on the case and not to tell their spouses about the experience.
Only one person, an older white woman from Johns Island, told the judge that she could not participate because she runs a business and cares for her husband who uses a wheelchair. Everyone else sat silently as Gergel questioned whether they were not able to serve for various reasons.
After the prospective jurors left the courtroom to fill out questionnaires, Gergel told the attorneys on the case that the pool likely will reach 700 members by tomorrow.
Though 3,000 residents from the Charleston area were randomly summoned to be in court this week, it's thought that 700 are needed to create a jury of 12 members and six alternates.
Of about 320 people who were summoned for Monday's sessions, 300 completed questionnaires -- what Gergel called an "amazingly high" rate of return.
Some who didn't show up Monday for the first day of qualification came Tuesday after they were contacted directly, the judge added.
"I think we've all been pleasantly surprised with the attendance rate," he said. "We're making progress on this. The numbers are higher than expected."
