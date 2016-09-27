Richland deputies investigate shooting near Bluff Road

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday night not far from Bluff Road.
The sheriff’s department responded to Palmetto Health Baptist hospital at about 11 p.m. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.
The victim told law enforcement he had been standing with a group of men in 4300 block of Shorecrest Drive when the shooting happened.
“He made a comment, shots were fired,” Wilson said. “He was hit in the lower body and transported to the hospital.”
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
