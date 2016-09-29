Shooting on Faraway Drive sends man to hospital, investigation underway

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night in northeast Richland County.
Deputies were sent to 2024 Faraway Drive around 9:30 p.m. where they found a male victim shot in the lower body, said Lt. Curtis Wilson of the sheriff’s department.
The victim was “uncooperative,” Wilson said. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
