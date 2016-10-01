Train hits car that got stuck on tracks in Columbia Saturday morning

A car ran off the road, got stuck on train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train early Saturday morning, according to Columbia police.
Two women were in a car that ran off the road on Candi Lane for unknown reasons, police say. Candi Lane runs parallel to I-126 near Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens.
Police believe the two women got out of the car in an attempt to push it off the tracks. As a train approached, shortly before 1 a.m., warning signs and signals were activated, police say.
One woman moved out of the way, but the other woman was struck after the train made contact with the car, police say.
Both women were taken to a local hospital, where one of them still remains, police say.
The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the incident.
Comments