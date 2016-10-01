3 killed, including 10-month-old child, in possible murder-suicide in Horry County

A man, woman, and 10-month-old child were found dead at an Horry County home early Saturday morning.
“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible, horrible thing,” said Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police.
Officers responded shortly after midnight to a home on Martin Luther Drive in the Bucksport area in reference to a possible murder-suicide.
Horry County police found multiple victims in the home, including a woman, two young children and a man, according to Denis.
The woman, man and a 10-month-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation, Denis said.
A 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital, Denis said.
Horry County police continue to investigate.
More information will be released as soon as it is provided. Please check back for story updates.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments