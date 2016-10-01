Crime & Courts

October 1, 2016 12:06 PM

3 killed, including 10-month-old child, in possible murder-suicide in Horry County

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A man, woman, and 10-month-old child were found dead at an Horry County home early Saturday morning.

“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible, horrible thing,” said Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to a home on Martin Luther Drive in the Bucksport area in reference to a possible murder-suicide.

Horry County police found multiple victims in the home, including a woman, two young children and a man, according to Denis.

The woman, man and a 10-month-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation, Denis said.

A 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital, Denis said.

Horry County police continue to investigate.

More information will be released as soon as it is provided. Please check back for story updates.

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

While fighting cancer, Midlands couple hit by devastating theft from business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos