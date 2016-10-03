Man stabbed victim multiple times for dating his ex, Kershaw deputies say

Kershaw County deputies charged a man with attempted murder Saturday morning after they say he repeatedly stabbed another man who was dating the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.
Joseph Mathis, 23, stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and hand, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and EMS responded to the incident, at a home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Street in Camden, around 7 a.m. Saturday. They found the victim sitting in a chair on the front porch of the residence.
Mathis was inside the home, intoxicated and smoking a cigarette, officials said.
The victim told law enforcement that Mathis had come to the house earlier in the morning after having been out at a club in Columbia.
At some point, Mathis became angry about the fact that the victim was dating Mathis’ former girlfriend, officials said.
He then got a knife from the kitchen, walked up behind the victim – who was sitting in a recliner in the living room – and stabbed him numerous times, officials said.
The victim was taken to Kershaw Health, where he was treated and released. Mathis was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he remains after a judge denied bond.
