Babysitter shook baby ‘violently,’ caused brain injury, sheriff said

- A 2-month-old girl was taken to a hospital after a babysitter allegedly shook her and caused injuries, according to officials.
Deputies responded to Providence Hospital, 2435 Forest Drive, Wednesday in reference to the abuse of a 2-month-old girl, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim’s mother reportedly told deputies Krystal Johnson, 27, was babysitting the girl at her home at 1949 Haviland Circle Tuesday when the injury occurred.
Deputies believe Johnson placed the baby in a car seat and began to shake it because she would not stop crying. She then allegedly removed the infant from the seat and shook her “violently” while hold the baby in her hands, according to to the release.
The mother reported she noticed bruises on her child’s face and took her to the hospital, where doctors determined the baby suffered multiple contusions and a severe brain injury
Johnson turned herself in to Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators Friday at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
She was charged with great bodily injury to a child.
Sheriff Leon Lott said anyone who suspects child abuse in Richland County can contact the department at (803) 576-3102 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).
