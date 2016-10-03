School rivalry led to Dutch Fork High student’s fatal stabbing

A high school rivalry led to the fatal stabbing of Dutch Fork High student Da’Von Capers after a 2014 school basketball game with Lexington High, a prosecutor told a jury Monday.
“One thing a high school rivalry should never be is deadly,” assistant 11th Circuit solicitor Rhonda Patterson told a 12-person jury at the opening of the murder trial of Kierin Dennis.
Dennis faces up to life in prison if convicted.
He is charged with stabbing Capers to death during a heated confrontation on Feb. 17, 2014, when Capers got near the car that Dennis was driving in the parking lot of a Lexington restaurant.
Dutch Fork had just beaten Lexington on the basketball court and teens from both schools were at the eatery.
Dennis’ attorney Todd Rutherford made it clear Dennis’ version of events would be self-defense by a frightened youth in fear for his life.
But Benjamin Bullmer, a veteran paramedic who helped transport a dying Capers to medical care, testified that Capers’ knife wound was one of the worst the paramedic had ever seen.
“It takes a lot of force to penetrate the human chest with a knife,” Bullmer testified. “It was what we in the business call a kill shot.”
Dennis and Capers, who did not know each other, were thrown together by chance in the parking lot of the Cook-Out restaurant in Lexington on Feb. 17, 2014. It was a volatile situation, with youthful passions running high.
Capers was a honor roll student, played football at Dutch Fork and was liked and respected by classmates.
The night of the fight, Dutch Fork had come from behind to win by five points on Lexington’s home court. After the game, police made fans from the two schools leave by separate doors.
Although dozens of students from the rival schools began to congregate at the Cook-Out, no police were on the scene.
The killing caused Lexington police to beef up security at places where students might congregate after high school games.
In previous statements to police and during court hearings, Dennis admitted stabbing Capers with a large knife. But Dennis said he acted in self-defense and in fear of his life as Capers stood at the driver-side window of the SUV that Dennis was in alone.
At a November 2014 hearing, Dennis and some supporting witnesses testified that as he was driving through the parking lot, some Dutch Fork teens began to harass him.
One of the Dutch Fork teens was Capers, they said. Dennis testified that Capers tried to reach through the SUV window.
That’s when Dennis made a quick stab at Capers, piercing him in the heart and liver.
“How close is too close?” Rutherford asked the jury in opening remarks.
As Capers fell dying to the ground before his shocked friends, Dennis drove off, not knowing – he testified previously – that he delivered a fatal blow.
John Monk: 803-771-8344, @jmonkatthestate
