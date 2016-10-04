Silent Witness- a somber Domestic Abuse Awareness Month ceremony

After former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott was involved in a wreck July 16, a newly released 911 call has the caller claiming she saw a man throw away a beer bottle. The collision report from the S.C. Highway Patrol found Scott not at fault. The other driver, an Eastover woman, struck Scott’s vehicle after disregarding a stop sign, according to the report. The incident happened at the intersection of McCords Ferry Road and Screaming Eagle Road. But in a 911 call released to The State, a third party – not involved in the wreck – can be heard telling officials that after a man in a Tahoe and a woman in a pickup truck collided, the man threw away a beer bottle.