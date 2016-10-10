Crime & Courts

October 10, 2016 11:35 AM

Richland County Sheriff seeks help in identifying bank robber

By Cynthia Roldán

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday in a written statement that the man went into the First Palmetto Bank in the 4300 block of Hard Scrabble Road on Tuesday, walked up to a teller and presented a note demanding cash from the bank. He ran off with an “undetermined amount of money,” Lott said.

The man is described as African-American, wearing a black jacket and shirt, black ball cap with a white emblem, shades and his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

