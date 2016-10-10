Victim shot at while in vehicle, so he shot back at suspect

A person sitting in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot shot back after someone shot at him first, officials said.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 11, a suspect approached a person in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, 200 Zimalcrest Drive, and fired multiple rounds, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was also armed and fired back at the suspect.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Surveillance images captured images of the suspect.
The suspect was described as a black male with a medium build, facial hair and was wearing what was likely a Chicago Bulls ball cap.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). People who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
