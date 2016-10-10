Crime & Courts

Woman charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting in Lexington

A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Lexington home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Angie Jennifer Stone, 39, is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. She was arrested at her home in the 100 block of Chason Road, according to public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick.

“Based on information gathered during our investigation, Stone shot at her boyfriend multiple times during a verbal argument,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The victim was struck multiple times but is expected to recover.”

Stone is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A judge set her bond at $75,000.

