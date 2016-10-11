Columbia woman gets creepy text after discovering house key missing

A woman got a jarring text message just after 1 a.m. Monday after discovering her wallet and house key were missing, according to Columbia police.
The 24-year-old victim was at her apartment on Howell Court in Columbia when she discovered that her wallet – containing her social security card, her baby’s social security card and her baby’s Medicaid card – was missing, according to the incident report.
She also found that her house key was missing, according to the report. A little later, she got a text from an 803 number saying, “I see your boo has brought the new TV.”
The woman went to the police department later that morning to report the items stolen. She told law enforcement the text was from someone known as “Bubba,” according to the incident report. She also told police her mailbox had been broken into.
