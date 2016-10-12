To combat domestic violence, SC must do better on guns, chief says

Lisa Grazioli, a Richland school resource officer, was charged with hindering officers after she arrived on the scene of a Kershaw County incident involving her son, Victor Manuel Ortiz Jr. Her son was charged by Kershaw deputies with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without registration and license.
The rescue is shown on body-worn camera video captured by the Columbia Police Department and edited by The State newspaper. Blackmore and two other officers, along with two EMS workers, responded to the 3600 block of Farrow Road and found the man crying, sitting on the guardrail with his feet dangling over S.C. 277.