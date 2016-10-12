Columbia police get $2 million to fight gun crime and domestic violence

The Columbia Police Department is beefing up its manpower thanks to more than $2 million in grants, with additions aimed at targeting gun violence and helping victims of domestic and sexual assault.
The money comes in three grants, two from the U.S. Department of Justice and one from the S.C. Department of Public Safety, according to a news release. They’re meant to enhance Columbia’s community policing.
“We’re so proud of the work they’ve been doing, and we’re excited to see how our community will benefit in receiving these grants,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said.
Funds from a three-year grant will cover salary and benefits for 15 new officers. The department’s application asked for these officers specifically to combat gun violence.
That’s also the target of the second grant, allocated over two years, and directed toward Ceasefire Columbia. That program started last year to address gun crime in the 29203 neighborhoods of Columbia, and works to deter people who are on probation or parole from committing firearms-related offenses.
Funds from the third grant will pay for two victim advocate positions at the police department. These employees will help victims of crimes, especially victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse and neglect.
“The police department is very committed to preventing, educating and bringing quick resolve to domestic violence situations,” Holbrook said.
