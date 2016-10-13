Deputies investigating after woman found dead at mobile home park

Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead at North Gate mobile home park Thursday afternoon.
While responding to a welfare check at the location on Old Percival Road, deputies found the woman – approximately 30 years old – just before 1:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death. There were no visible gunshot or knife wounds on the victim’s body, Jackamonis said.
