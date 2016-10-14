Man accused of stealing vehicle runs away from law enforcement — twice

A man who spent two weeks on the lam after allegedly stealing a vehicle was arrested Monday after a short foot chase.
Chriss Geiger, 46, is facing charges of grand larceny, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
According to a written release by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Geiger allegedly stole on Sept. 23 a vehicle from an unidentified man’s driveway from the 100 block of Arbor Springs Drive in Irmo.
Deputies would later spot the vehicle in the 1200 block of Brevard Street in the St. Andrews area. Geiger, who was “close to the vehicle,” ran away when he saw the deputies, Lott said.
But Geiger left DNA at the scene, which Crime Scene Unit investigators used to identify him at the department’s crime lab, the release said.
Geiger took off again when deputies and agents of the U.S. Marshal Service attempted to arrest him on Monday but was caught at the corner of Laurel and Assembly streets. He could face additional charges, Lott said.
