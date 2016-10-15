3 months after soldiers were killed at Chapin bar, community hasn’t forgotten

The Chapin restaurant where two soldiers were gunned down in July is holding a benefit Saturday afternoon for the men’s families.
Sgt. 1st Class Charles Allen Judge Jr., 40, and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Michael Prins, 29, died after they rushed to help in a standoff with a man that deputies have identified as Joseph Elijah Mills of Little Mountain. Mills is charged with two counts of murder.
The benefit will include live music, a hog roast, a boat raffle and fireworks, according to the Frayed Knot Bar & Grill’s Facebook page. The music will go from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced after the fireworks.
Lesa Dennis, mother of Prins, said she and other family members will be in attendance.
“It is truly amazing that there are people in this world that would go up and beyond what some others would consider,” Dennis said. “The owners of Frayed Knot have showed our family compassion.”
Comments